A wedding cake literally obeyed the law of gravity that says everything that goes up must come down as seen in a reception video

The cake could be seen descending from what appears to be a cloud, leaving many people at the wedding in shock and admiration

It was so nice that the couple did not have to stress themselves as the cake met them close to where they were dancing

A stunning wedding video has shown the amazing moment a wedding cake literally 'came down from the clouds' to meet a couple.

The couple was seen dancing and they didn't have to stress themselves much going to where the cake is kept as it came down to meet them. It just hung there, dangling and waiting to be cut.

The beautiful wedding cake made the reception more delightful. Photo credit: @gossipmilltv

Amazing wedding decoration, beautiful reception concept

The decoration at the reception venue left no one in doubt that money was spent. The venue was draped in flowers and an amazing cloud concept.

The nice video left many acknowledging that money is good. The video was shared on Instagram by @gossipmilltv.

Watch the video below:

Social media users

Many people on social media have bared their minds on the beautiful cake and the nice wedding concept. Here are a few of what they are saying:

@honourablesteph said:

"Cake falling from heaven.. This marriage is made in heaven, not in Aba."

@wisdomcounsellin reacted:

"Moral Lesson: if you can afford it, have the wedding reception of your fantasy it is once in a lifetime but if you can't please don't break a sweat. Respectfully."

@naomikamara92 said:

"We never see boyfriend talkless fiancée... Make we no mention wedding...na now cake entrance???? Obinigwe.. Ur dawta is in ur hands."

@fashion_magicblog commented:

"One person will take this video and meet a decorator that she or he want same decoration and start pricing small money ...Lol."

@beautiful_hajiya said:

"Hope my man is seeing this? (my dream wedding)."

@adwoavee57 commented:

"Money is talking."

