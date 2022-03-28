Comic actor Mr Ibu is currently sick and on his way to recovery, but despite his age, the actor is scared to use his pills

In a TikTok video, the voice of his daughter was heard as she tried to coax him into using the rest of the pills in her hand

Ibu who looked like he would burst into tears got the young girl laughing after he pleaded with her to take his place

While many people found the actor funny even in his sick state, others sent him their love and best wishes

Popular Nollywood veteran Mr Ibu has got people laughing as well as sending him their best wishes after a video of him being persuaded like a child hit social media.

The funny actor who seems to be on his way to recovery was seen in the video trying to get himself out of using the rest of his pills.

Drink it for me

Ibu's daughter was heard gently coaxing and persuading her dad who looked like he would break down in tears to use the rest of the pills in her hand.

According to her, he had used some before but the actor continued to lament as he asked his daughter to use the rest on his behalf.

The young lady could not hold back herself from laughing at him.

Nigerians react to Mr Ibu's drama

tomiwasage:

"The Lord will grant him quick recovery."

footynyx:

"Even while sick, he's still effortlessly funny."

officialjasonwilson:

"Celebrities or nollywood will not help him now later you will see them showing fake love. "

_sheis.lola:

"This man is ageing, I hope he get well soon."

missuche_007:

"Just put it inside eba with better vegetable soup."

chubbysophie:

"See his face, even in sickbed this man is funny... May God heal you Sir, .Aminnn."

Mr Ibu bursts into tears on video call with daughter

The bond daughters share with their fathers is a strong one and Mr Ibu recently proved the saying.

In a video sighted on Instagram, the movie veteran hopped on a video call with his newly married daughter who was relaying something to him with so much excitement.

Ibu who started the conversation with a huge smile on his face could not hold back his emotions as he broke into tears and covered his face with his hand.

