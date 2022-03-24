A video of a young boy high up an apartment's wall like the movie character Spiderman has gone viral on social media

The boy had employed the desperate approach in order to escape being disciplined by his mother

In the clip, the boy stuck at a level he couldn't be reached by the mum while she continued to make frantic efforts to whip him

Desperate times are said to call for desperate measures. This probably explains the unconventional approach a young boy employed while faced with a 'home challenge.'

The boy pulled a Spiderman on his mother by sticking high up their apartment's wall in a bid to escape being disciplined by her.

In a video shared by @chemicalbrodar on Twitter, his mum held her wrapper with one hand as she tried to whip him with a slipper in the other hand.

While high up on the wall, the boy would occasionally stare down on his mum and go farther each time she tried to reach him.

Spiderman is a superhero character in movies that received spider-like abilities after being bitten by a radioactive spider.

The character who played the role in movies often stuck and walked on walls like a spider.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

@purest_toyin said:

"My mom will actually turn dat to punishment cuz she would just tell me to remain in dat position maybe if visitor c*um sha i fit get down."

@rossyflower1 said:

"She could have waited for him to come down. It’s even risky that place he is and she still want beat am there."

@stormzo2_photography said:

"Some Kids will make you wanna go Crazy...........funny enough, when this guy is grown, he will remember these precious times and laugh..... We have all been there.... Someone should tell him to come down and chop Cain....Mama no go gree...."

@3plejaay said:

"You never see anything. Mother of 1980s will get a stool and sit down and wait for your fragile spider limbs to burn out and soon you will realize the difference between comic books and reality because the slippers will be upgraded to something more befitting for the superhuman in you. Belt, whip from goatskin, rubber hose green and black strip or red and black] in short just kukuma die up there."

