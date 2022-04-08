A hilarious video of a fitness enthusiast’s dance moves has been doing the rounds on the social media streets

The man is seen rocking moves similar to a workout exercise routine during a night out at a fun event

Mzansi peeps gathered in the comments section to share their funny and witty comments about the hilarious scenario

A hilarious video of an actively focused gent had South African social media users cracking jokes.

The clip was shared on Facebook by SA HOUSE MUSIC Downloads and shows the man demonstrating dance moves that look very similar to fitness workout exercise moves during a night out at groove.

Peeps were amused by a man's odd moves at groove. Image: SA HOUSE MUSIC Downloads/Facebook

“When you invite your gym instructor to your party,” the post was captioned.

Mzansi peeps could not help but poke fun at the gent’s moves and took to the comments to share their witty remarks about the video:

Buhle Buda B-man responded:

“When you have a boxing match the next day but couldn't miss groove.”

Portia Monique Ngcobo replied:

“When the song you normally listen to at the gym comes on at groove.”

DN Mkhari reacted:

“When you can't dance but the song is too good.”

Mpho Austin Shabba commented:

“Being at groove is a risk nowadays mus..... Phela the last time I saw this move at groove was on Double impact Movie 1996.”

Oliver Silenge said:

“When you see someone you owe money at the groove with his friends and ur scared now u start showing them your poor martial arts trying to scare them away.”

Palesa Molahloe wrote”

“The love of aerobics can drive you mad.”

