A viral video of a talented dancing duo had social media users amazed by the seamless hip-hip routine

The clip shows a black woman and a white girl busting moves to a remix version of the popular song by Dior by Pop Smoke

The post shared by FirstNews Music Vlog on Facebook has over 3M views and cyber citizens cannot stop raving about them

A talented woman and a young girl brought fun Friday feels as they set the timelines ablaze with their amazing dance moves.

In a video shared by FirstNews Music Vlog on Facebook, the pair is seen breaking some killer hip-hop moves as they dance to a remix version of the popular song by Dior by Pop Smoke.

Cyber citizens cannot stop raving about a dancing duo’s sick moves. Image: FirstNews Music Vlog/Facebook

They mirror each other’s complex moves seamlessly and impressively and there is just no room to hate on the mad skill.

The clip had over 3.1M views on Facebook at the time of publication. Social media users gave the energetic dancers an online ovation as they poured in messages of love and admiration.

Stellah Hollington shared:

“Oh my word they are so amazing and the little girl wow she just made my day, beautiful.”

Marilyn Legg wrote:

“Love these two such great timing well done ladies.”

Patricia Hickman replied:

“I love watching these two dance. Wonderful job ladies. Keep it up.”

Sharon Smith commented:

“Absolutely amazing that little girl loves a kind of music that is acceptable in society, with her beautiful teacher of the dance, we all are different, accept life with both hands, no room for hate, love you 2 together Absolutely vibes, God bless you”

Merlie De Leon said:

“Splendid, the little girl dance excellently, both are very good.”

Noelene Noe'l Yarnold-Hill reacted:

“I’ve seen this little girl dance before bless her she’s got all her friend's dance moves down! They are amazing.”

