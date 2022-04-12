The parents of a Nigerian school girl Munachi who was recently invited for a meet-up by singer Kizz Daniel have reacted to the development

Munachi alias Kekere became an internet sensation after she sang the singer's hit song Pour Me Water word for word in a viral video

This caught the attention of the singer who after meeting her showered the kid with an undisclosed reward

Social media has again made a star out of a young Nigerian school girl and her parents are grateful for the reward it brought their kid's way.

The girl named Munachi alias Kekere had gone viral after a video of her giving a word-for-word rendition of singer Kizz Daniel's hit song Pour Me Water surfaced.

Her parents were grateful to the singer. Photo Credit: @saintavenue_ent1

The kid's lovely performance caught the attention of Kizz who had her meet him up for a remake of her rendition and after which offered her an undisclosed reward.

In an emerging video shared by @saintavenue-ent1 on Instagram, Munachi's parents appreciated the gesture for the reward he gave their daughter.

They also prayed that his finances doesn't experience a downturn and prayed that God blessed him.

The star kid was also captured in the clip and took the opportunity to appreciate the singer for his kindness to her.

Watch their appreciation video below:

Social media reactions

@hairvens_1 said:

"Una need ig handle but Bfor una day make she go read book say she no sabi human being shaaa."

@itzluk_man said:

"You are taking too much time to create the instagram page for her, do that Asap and share before people will start moving on.."

@itz_perpectual said:

"The woman praying just like my mum”God bless you...you hear.”

@monadiva92 said:

"Open instagram account for her please let follow her up you can manage the account for her and use her for more content she myth be the next Emanuela."

@lui_ug_ said:

"And some people was saying the no go sabi book...now the girl has moved faster than you book heads."

