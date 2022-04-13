A man decided to gift his wife plenty of dollars on their wedding anniversary in appreciation for her hard work at home

But it was all a trick because after thanking her with the money, he went on to tell her to use the money to pay their rent

The hilarious video has got many people cracking their ribs out of laughter on Instagram where it was shared

A romantic husband laid out plenty of write-ups around the home on his wedding anniversary. In them, he outlined all the good things his wife does and attached $100 bill on each of them.

The wife went around picking the papers and enjoying the writeups but most especially, relishing the money involved. But it was a trick.

The romantic man tricked his wife with Dollar bills. Photo credit: @nigerianweddings

Source: UGC

Use it to pay our rent

At the end of the journey, the wife discovered to her bewilderment that her husband has tricked her with the money.

After thanking the wife for cleaning the home, changing diapers, getting the groceries, making the bed, and making breakfast, he made sure there is a monetary value to each appreciation. The wife picked the dollar bills in happiness. But on the last paper he wrote:

"Please use the money to pay our rent."

The last write-up must have taken the woman by surprise. Many people who have seen the video say they weren't expecting such from the husband.

Watch the video below:

Instagram users were shocked at the end

As soon as the hilarious video was shared on Instagram by @nigeriaweddings, people took it up and made many comments. Here are a few of them:

@chantel.igwe reacted:

"The last part though."

@doveyhub said:

"I was almost tagging my husband, thank God I watched till the end."

@diva_preco said:

"I wasn’t expecting the last part."

@houseofniki commented:

"No be ónly rent we'll have that discussion after I've finished spending the money."

@judyaustin1 said:

"You need to see how I stopped smiling immediately I saw that last one."

@missy_dammy commented:

"My husband can give all this money and even more but don't expect any romantic notes."

Source: YEN.com.gh