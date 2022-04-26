A video of a home invader caught red-handed has been doing the rounds on the social media streets

In the clip, the man is seen climbing up the wall and jumping into the yard before he realises he’s being recorded by an occupant

The thug waves hello before hurriedly evading the premises and Saffas could not help but laugh in amusement

A criminal who attempted to break into a house in broad daylight, was not as slick and stealth as he thought.

A thugs failed robbery mission gave Mzansi the giggles. Image: @nkulumeister/Twitter

A video taken by an occupant from inside the house, shows the man climbing over the boundary wall. He eventually climbs to the top and jumps into the yard.

As he regains his balance and stands up he lifts his head and spots the occupant from the window. He plays it cool by waving hello and quickly rushes out the way he came in as the house alarm goes off.

South African social media users responded with banter as well as concern about the incident, with a selected few saying the person recording the video should have done more to deal with the invader.

