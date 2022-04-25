A popular Facebook page shared a picture of a talented young man and a model building that he had made

Briefly News wanted to help support the boy and his work, so we shared the picture and showed him some love

Our followers were wowed and hype the gentleman in the comment section of the impressive pic post

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

When raw talent is discovered it deserves all the support that people can give it. Seeing a young boy build model building from nothing, Briefly News had to help hype him up.

Briefly News helped hype the young man up on social media. Image: Facebook / Kasi Economy

Source: UGC

Facebook page Kasi Economy shared the picture of the boy, asking people to help get him noticed. His work is truly amazing.

Briefly News then took to our social media to help get the boy's work out there and to celebrate his undeniable talent!

“Talent has no age limit.”

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Loyal followers shower the young man with praise, wowed by his work

YEN.com.gh fans took to the comment section of the post to show the boy some love. His work is truly something and people feel he is going to go places.

Take a look at some of the comments:

Collen Mhlungu said:

“Architect and visionary at the tender age, well done son, from now on you know exactly what path you must take at school, with the support of your parents and your school teachers.”

Isaac Mk Ramolocha said:

“If he does well with maths and science the rest is history.”

Nthabiseng Matsobane said:

“Talented young man. May God continue to bless the works of your hands.”

Nthabiseng Matsobane said:

“Talented young man. May God continue to bless the works of your hands.”

Blogger Zionfelix And Erica's Son Walks; Mum Drops Adorable Photos Of His First Steps

Meanwhile, the adorable son of award-winning Ghanaian blogger, Zionfelix known in real life as Felix Adomako Mensah and Erica Kyem has been spotted walking in photos.

The young boy known as Adom Jnr, was seen stepping into town with his mother as they twinned in beautiful outfits.

Adom Jnr was seen wearing a grey sweater over a pair of faded black jeans trousers and complemented his look with a pair of white sneakers and a cap.

Source: YEN.com.gh