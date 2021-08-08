The young man was allegedly caught stealing by some residents in a Ghanaian community

The residents offered him malt and compelled him to dance

A video of the incident has been widely circulated on social media

A young man has been compelled to display his dance prowess after he was allegedly caught stealing by residents in a Ghanaian community.

In a video widely circulating on social media, the young man, whose name is unknown, could be seen dancing as the faceless residents provided him with a beat to display.

According to reports, the alleged thief was offered malt by the residents before compelling him to dance.

It is unclear if the people who caught him stealing subjected him to heavy beating before asking him to display his dance moves.

