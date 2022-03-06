The Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration has met with Ghanaian students on the Government of Ghana scholarship in Hungary

Hon Thomas Mbomba visited the European country to meet all stakeholders involved in the interim resettlement of stranded Ghanaian students from Ukraine in Hungary

His visit follows Russia's continuous military attacks on Ukraine following its invasion of the neighbouring country

The Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Hon Thomas Mbomba, has met with Ghanaian students in Hungary amid the Russian-Ukraine war.

The Minister, who doubles as a Member of Parliament for Tatale Sanguli in the Northern Region, visited Hungary to meet all stakeholders involved in the temporary resettlement of stranded Ghanaian students from Ukraine in Hungary.

In a post on Twitter, the Ministry for Foreign Affairs said Hon Mbomba met with the students on the Government of Ghana scholarship.

''The Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Hon. @Thomas_Mbomba, MP, has also met with the students on the Government of Ghana scholarship in Hungary who raised concerns about the delay in the remittance of their monthly stipends,'' the post read.

Putin Agrees to Open Safe Passage for Stranded Ghanaians

Meanwhile, the Ministry has disclosed that an agreement has been reached with Russian President Vladimir Putin to allow for safe passage of Ghanaians stranded in his territory.

Scores of people, including students, are stranded in either Ukraine or Russia amid the conflict between the two sovereign countries.

The volatile situation has led to several countries making efforts to evacuate their citizens to save them from the perils of the conflict.

Government Brings Home Another Batch Of Ghanaians

YEN.com.gh previously reported that the Government of Ghana has returned home 24 Ghanaian students who fled Russia’s invasion of Ukraine through Romania and Poland.

The students arrived at the Kotoka International Airport in Accra on Friday, March 4, 2022, and were met by Hon Kwaku Ampratwum-Sarpong.

On March 1, 2022, the government brought home 17 students stranded in countries that share borders with Ukraine amid Russia’s contentious military attack.

