A young lady has caused massive confusion on the KNUST campus after she was seen seated in the middle of a campus river body called Bibini

The lady's photos were shared wildly among the student body as many wondered what was actually going on

It later came to light the lady is a postgraduate student in the school and the stunt was an artwork

Large sections of students at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology were gripped in fear as a young lady dressed in a blue overall attire was seen sitting quietly in the Bibini River on their campus.

According to Voice of KNUST which reported the incident on their Twitter handle, the girl was in the water for six hours, an incident that spread all over the campus like wildfire.

It was later revealed that the rather mysterious show was just an artwork that was part of a project being undertaken by some post-graduate students of the school.

"This girl sitting in the Bibini River KNUST for about 6 hours is not there to scare any student but it's an artistic part of a project for some post graduate students," Voice of KNUST reported.

Reactions from Ghanaians on social media

@WiafeAk3nt3ng replying to @VOICE_of_KNUST said:

Art is broad… to those criticizing knust fine arts department (painting and sculpture) goes beyond the norm (logical) type of art and ventures to different realm there’s a whole movement emerging and soon the world will testify to that (higher philosophy and radicalism combined)

@Conti_Bharon commented:

How will sitting in a river make any reasonable effect in a project work. Is her leg measuring the depth of the river or do they need a human to tell the coolness or warmness of the river with respect to time. There are several equipment to do it. How can you tell me this story?

