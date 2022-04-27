A video of a lady smashing an automated teller machine (ATM) with her heels has surfaced on social media

The incident appears to have happened in the United Kingdom, where the bank operates as a retail and commercial institution

Some netizens who commented on her video found her actions unacceptable and rightly condemned her

An enraged lady has been spotted smashing an automated teller machine (ATM) of the National Westminster Bank, NatWest, a major retail and commercial bank in the United Kingdom.

In a clip widely circulated on social media, seen by YEN.com.gh, the incensed lady is seen hitting hard at the screen of the ATM with her heels.

After breaking the screen of the automated machine that serves customers of the bank and the public, she then approached the man recording her.

The unrepented lady further confronted other onlookers who were unhappy with her actions.

It is not clear what caused her to run out of control to behave unpleasantly, but her video has caused a stir on social media.

YEN.com.gh selected some of the comments below:

Asante Thomas said:

''Many are mad, but few are on the streets.''

Emmanuel Kofi Tawiah commented:

''Madness. She needs to be sent to a mental hospital for assessment.''

Eric Afrifa said:

''This is crazy!''

Lee Sam said:

''She's crazy. Wow, unacceptable.''

