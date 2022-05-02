A diminutive Nigerian man has taken a second wife in a beautiful wedding occasion held in Delta state

The man, Amos Ufuoma Asigri walked down the aisle with a beautiful tall lady identified as Hope Ogheneuzuazor Ogbokor

Mixed reactions have trailed videos and photos from their wedding occasion as Nigerians celebrated the new couple

A Nigerian man has gone the polygamy way as he recently took a second wife 4 years after marrying his first wife.

Small-sized Amos Ufuoma Asigri whose pre-wedding photos had caused a stir weeks ago tied the knot with a beautiful tall lady named Hope Ogheneuzuazor Ogbokor on Saturday, April 30 at Uyoyou community in Ada-Irri, Delta state.

They married on April 30.

LIB reports that the man's first wedding was to a lady named Princess Edith and it was held in March 2018.

Gbaramatu Voice TV shared photos and videos from the couple's cute wedding occasion that was graced by well-wishers and friends.

The groom rocked a fine red jacket on a black suit, while his delectable bride dazzled in a flowing white gown.

See videos and photos below:

Netizens react

@limak67 said:

"2nd wife kwa? The thought going on in my mind is not even about the marriage sef but looking at them both, na how him wan do this thing."

@nene_george said:

"This is match made in heaven. Husband no scarce, na una dey select. Congrats to them and happy marital bless!!!"

@femik107 said:

"Congrats to them. But which style and position the husband go dey use for this huge thing. Well maybe missionary style."

@erentcomng said:

"Yul marry second wife, una wan break internet!!!! Dis Amos marry second wife una more or less dey congratulate am???? Na double standard b dis na Amos first wife nko, una nor dey feel for am ni???? Anyways, Y na d men women dey always blame wen na still woman dey gree d mata????"

