A Ghanaian got waakye he bought taken from him by someone he had never met before

In a post online, he recounted that he was in traffic when the unknown man snatched the food from his hands

@mey3_megamind commented: "It's not just possible. Edey go on. Last time I witnessed one motor rider snatching indomie from this lady"

A young Ghanaian man has recently sparked huge reactions on social media after narrating an experienced he had.

In a Twitter post, @_____jaee shared that he bought waakye to enjoy on his way to work but his food was snatched by a complete stranger out of nowhere while his car had been caught up in traffic.

Waakye, emotional young man Photo credit: @jaee/Twitter, AnnaStills/Getty Images

"Them snatch ma waakye for traffic inside, herh Accra."

In an interview with YEN.com.gh, the young man expressed how he felt about the incidence;

"It happened around Achimota overhead and I was so confused. I never knew that was possible. He probably thought it was something else"

@_____jaee's post got many people talking on social media. At the time of this publication, the post has 310 retweets, 56 quote tweets, 117 comments and close to 2,000 likes.

Some of the comments have been highlighted below by YEN.com.gh;

@__2Words wrote:

Ego be real cos last time dem snatch some woman ein kid pampers with toilet in a polythene bag .they thought it was something special.

@sir_yul1 replied:

The thief being caught after enjoying the waakye and swept his mouth.

@aberantewa offered:

Sorry chairman, come for food ok

@nana_k_agyeman shared:

Ma own then e be bottled water for ma bag ein side

From @mey3_megamind:

It's not just possible. Edey go on. Last time I witnessed one motor rider snatching indomie from this lady.

