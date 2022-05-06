A video that captures the amazing moment church members took dance to the next level is currently making the rounds online

The church members draped in their sparkling white garments took to the dance floor and reveled in it with pure passion

The video has been viewed massively on Instagram where it was shared, with many asking questions patterning the correctness of such a dance

A viral video has shown congregants dancing inside the church, attracting massive reactions from members of the public.

The congregation seen in the video were all dressed in sparkling white garments and the church was filled. The clip was shared on Instagram by @gossipmilltv and it has caused a stir.

The dance by the congregation has raised eyebrows. Photo credit: @gossipmilltv.

Twerking and shaking waist inside the church

The highest point of the dance show was the moment some of the ladies shook their waists, twerking and dancing with style.

Men showed off impressive leg works, refusing to be defeated by the ladies. It was like a free for all competition.

Watch the video below:

Social media users react to video

@mosesdee1 said:

"This kind church nai I go like dey attend abeg. See groove!!!"

@iam_skinnybee reacted:

"Proudly Celestial member."

@rich_billy01 said:

"Cele na full cruise. Hallelujah to the 4 corners of the world."

@official_wendy__ reacted:

"E be like nah to switch to this cele oooo,see cruise."

@iammmi1 commented:

"Church don turn to club."

@gocrazzy999 said:

"Nah cele I go still later go nothing anybody wan tell me."

@loretta_etor commented:

"I like how free and happy they are in their place of worship."

@self__dawgmerit reacted:

"Using this beat for that dance video, no be sin be that? I no follow sha."

@godspower_omoveh asked:

"God are you seeing your people that you create?"

