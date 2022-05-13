A kid who did not want to be disturbed placed her chair on the house's centre table where her sibling could not reach her

Many who reacted to the video of the kid watching cartoon said their kids also put their chairs in precarious places at home

In the clip, the girl's sibling crawled on the floor as she stayed way up to watch the SpongeBob SquarePants series

A young kid in a video has stirred reactions after she tried her best to have an amazing time with the TV while staying out of her sibling's way.

In a video that was shared by @saintavenue_ent1 on Instagram, the kid placed a chair on their centre table and sat there to watch her cartoon program.

The young kid did not want to be disturbed so she placed her chair on the table. Photo source: @saintavenue_ent1

Away from her sibling

While sitting up there, her toddler sibling was spotted going around on the floor. The baby could not reach her at that moment.

Many people who reacted to the video said that second-born problems are often too much.

Watch the clip below:

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below:

lody_bee said:

"Is that how y’all see us oh I was worse I won’t even pray to have a child like me tho I don’t mind havin an adult like me but not as a kid, hell NO."

mhiz_nourish said:

"The baby has want to frustrate her life finish."

emperadormac7 said:

"My brothers and sisters I feel say na only my house he dey happen."

huzaifaabdulkareem said:

"We second born are cool people. I must confess, we're very troublesome, but the adult us is amazing."

yemmich said:

"Accurate. If you see mine lasan na shout I dey shout everyday baby Ur eyes she went answer oo."

phumzy324 said:

"Kai this children ehen."

precious11132019 said:

"My baby na on top of bed she dey always put am."

face_shieldlagos said:

"My daughter did exactly this last night...."

chopyet said:

"This is bad for her eyes tho."

