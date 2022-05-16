A talented Mzansi architect shows off a stunning home on social media that he had a hand in bringing to life

Twitter user @Agz1lla was super humble when sharing pictures of the gorgeous home, claiming he tried

The people of SA told him to take credit for the breath-taking home that he had created as it is nothing short of perfection

An extremely talented man built a home that dropped many jaws. Being humble about the gorgeous abode he had constructed, the man had many calling bluffs. You did good!

Twitter user @Agz1lla is a talented Mzansi architect who created a beautiful home that dropped jaws. Image: Twitter / @Agz1lla

While we are not sure if this is the man’s home or if it was just a project that he worked on for a client, what we do know is that it is stunning.

Twitter user @Agz1lla shared a few pictures of the breathtaking technicoloured home. While dark blue, mustard and off white are not your conventional home colour, it is a combination worth pursing your lips and clapping over.

The talented architect was sarcastically humble about what he had created, captioning the post with:

“I tried ”

Peeps let the man know that he did a lot more than try, it is beautiful

Humble is always the best approach, however, when you know you did a thing, own it. People let the man know that this home is of dreams and he has every reason to be proud of it.

Take a look at some of the comments:

@bigb_maseka said:

“You can NOT say that after all the hard work. This is beautiful bro....o ska inyatsa”

@mrejamix said:

“Bro! This is super dope and inspirational ”

@abram_sunboy said:

“I think you are misquoting yourself my good sir, it's so beautiful classy and modern.”

@NandoGigaba said:

@Agz1lla said:

