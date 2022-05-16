Many people were left feeling mixed emotions after seeing a video of a man sleeping on top of a braai

Instagram page @freshmenmag shared the clip as a comical way to let peeps know that winter has arrived

Many had a good laugh at the joke made and shared some hilarious comments but others' hearts broke over the man’s sad situation

A video of a man taking a nap on top of a big braai with burning coals has left Mzansi peeps feeling some type of way. While it is a funny sight, at first, when you realise this is how the man keeps warm in winter, your heart sinks.

Winter is slowly creeping in and while most of us have a roof over our heads and warm blankies to combat the shivers, not all people are as blessed.

Instagram page @freshmenmag shared the clip to their page taking a comical approach to the situation by using it as proof that winter is about to thrust its wrath upon us.

“Winter is coming ”

The clip shows a man lying on top of a roadside braai with some old burning coals which were probably left from the days Shisanyama sales.

The people take to the comment section to express their feels

While many looked passed the sadness that can be seen in this clip and went with the comical “winter is coming” approach, there were some who just couldn’t help but highlight the reality that was right in front of their eyes.

Take a look at some of the comments:

@glitchythemanic said:

“Is this where this guy sleeps though?”

@vaderrr_worldwide said:

“Something tells me the meat they braai daar has a certain natural kick to it.”

@letho_1104 said:

“Welcome to Richards Bay ”

@kaone_027 said:

“What if he gets cooked ”

@bro_youngahmed said:

“My friend told me she wants a boyfriend because winter is coming so I will give her this tip”

