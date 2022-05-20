A video has gone viral on social media as it captures the moment a lady showed off her unique hairstyle

The green and yellow threaded updo which appears to take the shape of pineapple has left quite a number of people amused

Several internet users have taken to social media to share their thoughts about the interesting hair art

It appears there are no limits to how far people will go in order to achieve a unique sense of style and this time is no different.

A lady has given social media users reasons to talk after her video surfaced online in which she is seen rocking a rather interesting hairstyle.

The hairstyle has sparked reactions. Credit: @gossipmilltv

In the video shared by blogger, Gossipmill TV, the hairstyle done in green and yellow thread shares a hilarious similarity with a pineapple.

While the base of the hair was done in yellow patterned coils, the upper part was done in a green big curly style.

Watch the video below:

Social media users react

beautyofthesun__:

"This is creative."

iam_skinnybee:

"Pineapple."

_teetat:

"Be like conductor and insulator wires."

weightlossbynelly:

"Creativity at its peak."

boots.and.more:

"I see bikini bottom She carry sponge bob house, put for head Um doing sakes sha."

iamyetundebakare:

"The hairdresser sabi colour combination green and orange o fine baje.‍‍"

georgeusifoh:

"No doubts that hair fine. Nice creativity."

ask_of_junior:

"Na pineapple I Dey see oo."

