A market woman showed great happiness in a video as she danced with a lady to Kizz Daniel's Buga song

The petty trader infused great energy into the video , slugging it out with her competitor in public

, Many people who reacted to her performance said they would love to see her dance again if possible

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

A TikTok video posted by @danceglitch has shown the moment a lady slugged it out with a market woman as Buga song played on.

In the video, the trader would not let the lady in high heels win easily as she bent with much energy and danced.

The woman danced with much joy. Photo source: TikTok/@danceglitch

Source: UGC

People were entertained

Many people in the market watched as the competition continued. At a point in the video, a man joined in. There were screams of delight in the background.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Watch the video below:

At the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 1,000 comments with thousands of likes.

Below are some of the reactions:

Babade said:

"She felt so young again."

AbikeShugaa said:

"My mood ooo tilll further notice."

user9821286681127 said:

"Do u know u just added more years to her life by doing dis. God bless you."

TESPOSNAOMIC said:

"l so much admire that woman in blue."

Halimat Bukola said:

"Happiness is free oo."

itzapplelov2 said:

"happiness comes from within......I love her joyful spirit."

Prince Tang Ying said:

"This is very hilarious and interesting heart-warming benevolent act."

Sylvester Aondokume said:

"This is one of your best videos.... It's always good seeing smiling faces on the streets. God bless you richly."

Chacha said:

"See happiness is everything that money can’t buy."

Talented Lady in Heels Leads Young Men in Dance Lesson with Intense Energy

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that a young lady famously known as the Queen of Salsa has shown that she's a woman of many talents as she delivered impressive and energy-filled dance moves in Instagram videos.

The multi-talented young lady was captured on camera leading a group of young men at Menscook Catering & Logistics in a dance session as they entertained themselves.

In the clips seen by YEN.com.gh, the Queen of Salsa takes the young men through some dance steps jamming to Turn Up, a song by Ghanaian highlife singer Kuami Eugene.

Source: YEN.com.gh