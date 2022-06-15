A lady was disappointed after going on a date with a man for the first time and he asked her to pay for the food she ordered

Out of curiosity and anger, she confronted him on WhatsApp to know why he made her pay for her own meal after taking her out

The young man in his response, questioned her to know why she would order food worth N16k while he ordered for only pie and bottle water

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

A young Nigerian lady, Sonia, has shared her WhatsApp conversation with a man who took her on a date and made her pay for her own meal.

She disclosed that she met him on Twitter and after chatting for some time, he invited her on a date to a fancy restaurant.

They got to the venue and he ordered for pie and bottle water while she ordered for Chinese food worth a whooping N16,500.

Lady orders Chinese spag worth N16,500 on first date Photo Credit: SmplySonia

Source: UGC

When it was time to pay for the meal, the young man paid for only what he ate and asked her to settle her own bills.

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Sonia said she didn't want to embarrass herself so she immediately paid for her meal without creating a scene.

However, she was still bent on settling the issue so she decided to confront him on WhatsApp.

In his response, the young man lamented bitterly over the fact that she went ahead to order Chinese spag worth N16,500 while he ordered for just pie and bottle water.

Sharing the chats on Twitter, she said:

"Met this guy on twitter, asked me out on a date, I took my order just like he did, but when the bills were brought, he asked me to pay for mine.

I got confused, but I no go allow make one yeye boy shame me. I paid and left, I asked about it this morning and he said this."

Nigerians drag Sonia

Irunnia said:

"You order food of 16,500 and you dey complain say he asked you to pay with your money. If you take your sister out and she orders that food, will you pay for it?"

Kelly Cuban asked:

"How many times have you taken your self out to enjoy."

Supremacy Sarah reacted:

"You didn't eat from your house ehn. Na people like u they make these guys they yab us."

Zezzah Abiodun wrote:

"no lies. Y u go chop 16.5k food. omo e choke."

Ichie Agu remarked:

"She probably starved herself all day with the intention that she’s going on a date with someone so she will have space in her stomach to eat shege comot the guy pocket."

Man narrates his experience after taking lady on a date and his ATM card failed to work

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Twitter user Identified as @iam_enriched has expressed his fears after a lady paid for a date and bought him pepper soup.

Enriched said he took her on a date but on getting there, his ATM card failed to work and the girl offered to pay for everything.

The young man revealed that he has been pondering over her kind gesture and his mind keeps insinuating that she might want to use him for rituals.

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng