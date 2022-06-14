A Ghanaian woman has used GHOne's Tales From the Powder Room platform to ask for help regarding an issue

The woman has a househelp who is very hardworking but generally rude and disrespectful. She is torn between sacking and keeping her

Netizens who saw her plea for advice were interested in the matter and gave some interesting opinions

A career woman and mother has found herself in a dilemma. Due to her being a mother and a career woman she has had to resort to depending on a house help due to the workload at her home.

The lady narrated how demanding her husband can be. She said he hates overnight food with a passion and only tolerates freshly cooked meals.

The woman revealed that juggling cleaning and cooking fresh meals daily for her husband together with her bank job was draining and she could no longer keep up. She, therefore, decided to employ a house help after consulting her husband.

Apparently, she kept changing househelps due to the bad attitudes most of them carry. She finally employed her most recent one who is very hardworking and does everything perfectly.

She says, however, that the attitude of the lady was very bad and that she didn't like the manner in which the girl spoke to her and her visitors. She is now torn between sacking the girl and keeping her.

She says sacking her would mean going back to doing the chores she hates and sought advice from netizens.

YEN.com.gh compiled some advice given to the Lady

K.o. Bombo Brandford-mensah said:

Talk to your husband; reason with him. If he's adamant, call for a time-out. If he's willing to pay you.......nah, scrap that. He won't even pay you. This is a sign of chauvinism and he wants you to be over-submissive while he becomes less loving.

Swaletta Mariam Alhassan also commented saying:

People will treat you how you allow them to. This nonsense should have been tackled since the beginning of your relationship, but u ignored it. His behavior is disrespectful and if you don't set things straight one day he'll pour hot food on u.

Arthur Ferguson advised her saying:

The girls talk to you any how and your husband doesn't say a word. please look carefully

Donnish Simon also advised the woman saying:

Just treat her like ur child and she will respect you like a mother. Also if u realize it is her natural style of communicating

