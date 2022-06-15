A jealous little girl wasn't having it that a lady was getting her dad's attention at the moment and took a drastic action

She saw the lady on her dad in a cozy position and immediately climbed him and bit her on the hand

On seeing that the lady also began giving him pecks on the face, she quickly jumped on the lady with a scream and stayed in between them

A video of a little girl in a play fight with a lady over the attention of her father has stirred hilarious reactions on the net.

The funny moment shared by the lady on TikTok, showed her with the kid's dad in a cozy position.

She had a funny face-off with the lady. Photo Credit: TikTok: @mynames.tt

Source: UGC

Their loved-up pose didn't sit well with the kid who immediately climbed her dad and bit the lady's hand that was around his neck.

The kid launched another 'attack'

The kid then retreated but would return for another round of offensive action against the lady.

This is as the lady, obviously enjoying what was playing out, began giving the man pecks on the face.

With a loud shout, the kid jumped on the woman and stayed in between her and the father.

Watch the video below:

Netizens reactions

DannyBee said:

"It's the scream for me baby not playing teeth and all came out."

Stacey S said:

"Now you know she don't play about bae. She going to show you better then she can tell you. Literally!!!"

Tamara Gathers said:

"Girl u better move you know that's her bae n u can't have him."

Taysha Shakeerah Gip said:

"Why you all over her bae?? She said don’t bring no knife to a gun fight."

user8362552622399 said:

"Leave her man alone she don’t know how many times she gots to tell you."

