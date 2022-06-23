A video of a young Nigerian's dance showcase in a church has received praises from social media users

Turning the front of the altar to a dance floor, the talented young man thrilled the pastor and congregants with his fast legwork

In the viral video he shared on social media, the pastor could be seen smiling from ear to ear on the pulpit as he watched d the young man

Congregants and church officials were treated to a beautiful dance display by a young man as he took to the floor.

It is believed that the lovely showcase took place during the church's praise session.

The young man showed great legwork knowledge. Photo Credit: TikTok/@versatiletboy

Source: UGC

In a now-blown video the man shared on TikTok, he could be seen dancing facing the congregants and backing the pastor.

Keeping up with the fast tempo of the guitar playing and the song by the chorister, the young man broke into a sizzling legwork dance.

His showcase excited church members, including the pastor who was seen all smiles.

YEN.com.gh gathered that the incident happened at a worship centre located in Ogun state popularly referred to as Odozi Obodo Church.

As of the time of making this report, the dance video has amassed over 500, 000 views on the social media platform.

Watch the video below:

Netizens loved his performance

favvy_bae said:

"But truth me told church Dey sweet sometimes pass club."

Bebra said:

"My papa go dun end the song ask everybody to go Sidon very strict pastor."

Steph Annie said:

"Seriously you killed it if na me na shy I go just run."

Tear_queen said:

"After this dance u tell me say God no go bless you.....e don bless u finish."

Source: Legit.ng