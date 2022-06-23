Global site navigation

Curvy Lady in Dress with High Slit Turns Heads with Wild Dance Moves, Slaying Video Stirs Reactions
People

Curvy Lady in Dress with High Slit Turns Heads with Wild Dance Moves, Slaying Video Stirs Reactions

by  Nathaniel Crabbe
  • A pretty lady turned heads with her slender figure in a gorgeous dress with a high slit and grabbed attention at a wedding reception
  • She wowed with her beauty as she showed off energy-filled dance moves in the glorious ensemble
  • A few members of the cyber community have reacted to the video, with some expressing admiration for her energy

A pretty lady showed off her slender figure in a gorgeous dress with a high slit and grabbed attention with her beauty and eye-catching dance moves.

The young lady channelled her energy into her dance as she took over the dance floor in the glamorous dress that revealed her skin.

The jaw-dropping dress featured a plunging neckline that showed her well-endowed chest.

Lady takes over wedding reception with dance moves
Photos of lady dancing at wedding reception. Credit: shegelabobor
Source: Instagram

In a video seen by YEN.com.gh on Shegelabobor, the lady's fitting ensemble highlighted her curves.

Internet users have reacted to the footage, and some expressed admiration for her energy.

YEN.com.gh compiled the comments below:

Ghanaians react to clip of lady

U_r_cute_dats_y_i said:

''Asa b)ne! Now that’s my girl @mrs_agyepong and her hype woman @akosuameyaw.''

Mhyzzlarrlyn commented:

''Energy.''

Source: YEN.com.gh

