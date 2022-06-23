Curvy Lady in Dress with High Slit Turns Heads with Wild Dance Moves, Slaying Video Stirs Reactions
- A pretty lady turned heads with her slender figure in a gorgeous dress with a high slit and grabbed attention at a wedding reception
- She wowed with her beauty as she showed off energy-filled dance moves in the glorious ensemble
- A few members of the cyber community have reacted to the video, with some expressing admiration for her energy
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!
A pretty lady showed off her slender figure in a gorgeous dress with a high slit and grabbed attention with her beauty and eye-catching dance moves.
The young lady channelled her energy into her dance as she took over the dance floor in the glamorous dress that revealed her skin.
The jaw-dropping dress featured a plunging neckline that showed her well-endowed chest.
In a video seen by YEN.com.gh on Shegelabobor, the lady's fitting ensemble highlighted her curves.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!
Internet users have reacted to the footage, and some expressed admiration for her energy.
YEN.com.gh compiled the comments below:
Ghanaians react to clip of lady
U_r_cute_dats_y_i said:
''Asa b)ne! Now that’s my girl @mrs_agyepong and her hype woman @akosuameyaw.''
Mhyzzlarrlyn commented:
''Energy.''
Plus-size Ladies in Skin-tight Attires
YEN.com.gh previously reported that two super heavy plus-size ladies sporting skin-tight attires turned heads on social media with their dance moves.
The ladies stormed an event ground to entertain attendees before the main show kicked off.
In a clip sighted by YEN.com.gh on TV3 Ghana, the ladies showed off their dance moves while flaunting their bodies.
Curvy Plus-size Ladies in Skin-tight Dresses
In a similar story, YEN.com.gh previously reported that two pretty and thick ladies turned heads with their heavily endowed plus-size bodies and charming beauty in a video making the rounds on social media.
The ladies know their sizes are beautiful and showed off to send a powerful message to other women about beauty.
In the short clip, the highly melanated ladies confidently flaunted their beautiful and flawless complexions.
PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!
Source: YEN.com.gh