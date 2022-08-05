A Nigerian lady put smiles on the faces of a poor woman and kids that seek alms by the roadside with her kind gesture

She first accosted the woman by the roadside with a kid and enquired if she has eaten, to which the beggar replied in the negative

The kind lady would then take the woman and her baby along with other kids she found to have a nice meal

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

A Nigerian lady has been praised on social media for bringing joy to the hearts of a destitute woman and some kids.

The content creator took the woman, a roadside beggar, and some kids on a food outing and shared the emotional moment on TikTok.

The kindhearted lady made their day. Photo Credit: TikTok/@king_mitchy

Source: UGC

The video started with the lady accosting the destitute woman who was with a baby by the roadside.

Concerned, she asked if they have eaten. After learning they hadn't eaten, she took them on a food outing.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

While the destitute woman was with only one kid at the start of the clip, other poor kids seemingly picked from the street joined in the food outing.

At the end of the clip, the beggar and the kids wore smiles as they thanked the lady for being kind to them.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

Dennis Mensah458 said:

"The final smile on her face make me believe in humanity.. God bless you our sister for kind good heart."

sniper_gwan said:

"When I was at the age of 5, My Mom was kicked Out by Dad and we lived inthe Street including my 4 Siblings I can't forget, God Bless U."

Moeletsi said:

"I like the fact that,you show people that we can't avoid such people when we see them along the way."

Prosper Chuks

"It doesn't matter even if u are taking video, is a good one, we should learn from it, is a amazing example."

Black toY said:

"God bless you but don’t do it and take videos for people to see your kind it’s never done that wayyou did a great job."

Freedom Jacob Caesar: Ghanaian Millionaire Gifts Widower of 3 Kids Brand New Car

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian businessman Nana Kwame Bediako (Cheddar), also known as Freedom Jacob Caesar, has gifted a struggling widower a brand new Toyota Yaris.

The real estate mogul and philanthropist presented the key to the new whip to the father of three in a heartwarming video.

In the clip seen by YEN.com.gh, the man recounted that he met Freedom Jacob Caesar through the businessman's son at Elwak Sports Stadium, where they train young people who want to play football.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng