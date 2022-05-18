Ghanaian businessman Freedom Jacob Caesar has gifted a struggling widower a brand new Toyota Yaris

In a video online, the real estate mogul and philanthropist presented the key to the new whip to the father of three in the presence of his children

The heartwarming clip has got many members of the cyber community in their feelings as it gained loads of reactions

Ghanaian businessman Nana Kwame Bediako (Cheddar), also known as Freedom Jacob Caesar, has gifted a struggling widower a brand new Toyota Yaris.

The real estate mogul and philanthropist presented the key to the new whip to the father of three in a heartwarming video.

In the clip seen by YEN.com.gh, the man recounted that he met Freedom Jacob Caesar through the businessman's son at Elwak Sports Stadium, where they train young people who want to play football.

How he met Freedom Jacob Caesar

''I joined Eagles Academy at Elwak Sports Stadium, where we trained young boys who want to play football. It was there I came into contact with his son Lincoln.

''I didn't even know Freedom was the father. So he transited and it made me love him more. I pulled him closer, and that sort of connection came,'' the man recalled.

The heartwarming video showing the moment Freedom Jacob Caesar presented the new whip to the father and widower has won hearts as many shared sweet compliments.

Social media reactions

YEN.com.gh shared some of the uplifting comments below:

