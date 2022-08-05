A man is set to support his long-standing barber who has been rendering service to him for the past ten years

According to the man, he went to the usual place he often barbs his hair only to find that the barber was not there

He enquired and discovered that the barber had opened his own shop after many years of attaching with someone

Kevin Otiende, a man from Kenya is set to support the business of his barber who just opened his own shop after many years of attachment.

The barber named Richard Rwumbuguza was said to have relocated to Kenya from DR Congo some years ago in search of the proverbial greener pastures.

Kevin is set to support Richard in his business. Photo credit: LinkedIn/Kevin Otiende.

Richard opens his own shop

He became a barber but didn't have his own shop. Kevin said Richard has been barbing him for at least ten years now.

Recently, he went to the shop where Richard works only to find out he was not there anymore.

He said he placed a call across to Richard and broke the news that he had opened a shop.

Sharing the story on LinkedIn, Kevin wrote:

"Quite delighted this evening to join my barber of 10 years Mr. Richard Rwumbuguza at his new barbershop. I went to my usual and found a new barber and took a few steps back to call him only for him to inform me that he has finally opened his own place!"

I will support his business, Kelvin says

As his token of support for the inspirational Richard, Kevin has said he will gift the man a smart TV for customers to use and keep themselves busy anytime they come for service.

He continued:

"I am double happy not only because of his achievement. If you are keen, you'll notice Kenya has thousands of young men from the DRC, Burundi, Rwanda and Tanzania engaging in various small scale businesses. I will donate a smart TV to his business so clients can watch while being groomed."

