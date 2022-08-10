The General Overseer of the Omega Power Ministry, Port Harcourt has offered a full scholarship to a Nigerian youth who constructed a power plant

The young man named Solomon Ukoha constructed a power plant that could generate electricity using crude oil

The OPM GO said Solomon who is from Abia state will be traveling with the next set of students going abroad under the church's sponsorship

Solomon Ukoha, the young Nigerian man who constructed a working power plant has bagged a scholarship under OPM church.

The young man was seen in an old video displaying how his power plant works to the amazement of many Nigerians.

The young man is now set to study abroad under OPM scholarship. Photo credit: Fun Paradise TV and Pastor Gift Chibuzor Chinyere.

How the power plant works

According to Solomon, the power plant uses crude oil and he used it to charge phone and produce lights in the video.

After seeing the video, Apostle Chibuzor Gift Chinyere, the GO of OPM commenced a search for the young man and eventually found him.

He said on his verified Facebook page that Solomon will travel with the next set of scholarship beneficiaries for his studies abroad.

"He is in Lagos selling things on the street with the mother. I have already release money for him to travel down to Port Harcourt on Monday. He will be traveling with the next set that are traveling overseas to study Electrical Engineering this month of August.

"I have already instructed for his documentation to commence immediately. It’s not easy to build a transformer. He is gifted. Nigerians are gifted with so many young people with talents, but it’s normally wasted."

Watch the video below:

Facebook users react

Dora Nkem said:

"World best Daddy!! God is with you always, keep changing lives."

Chimaobi N Godswill commented:

"Your kind of person is not two daddy. God will continue to bless you."

Catherine Malachy Inyang said:

"Daddy always looking for lives to change. God bless you always Daddy."

