A young Ghanaian student who studies at the University of Ghana has grown himself into a sports betting guru, making huge sums of money from his skill.

In a radio interview with Benjamin Yamoah, a journalist who works with EIB Network in Ghana, the young man raised eyebrows when he indicated that he won a whopping GH₵ 400,000 just the night before the coming on air.

According to the young man, he invested GH₵ 90,000 and ended up yielding the huge amount of money.

