A little boy has got some people talking after a video online showed him approaching a mannequin in a shop and removing a lady's underwear

After he pulled down the underwear, he went and peeked behind the mannequin but got pretty alarmed by the voices around him laughing and saying, No

The video of the child who later ran off to a woman has garnered massive views and reactions, with some people asking questions

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

A curious boy caused a wild frenzy when he approached a mannequin displaying a lady's underwear in a shop to ascertain if the dummy was real.

The child appeared in the short clip looking fascinated by the mannequin before he took steps to see things for himself.

In the trending video, he first looked around, then approached the figure and pulled down the underwear displayed on it amidst voices that seemed to be those of men saying, NO, in astonishment.

Photos of a curious boy inspecting a dummy. Credit: @AddyMavis

Source: Twitter

The boy went behind the mannequin to fully inspect it but got pretty startled by the voices around, causing him to shy away and scream as he rushed off into the arms of a woman.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

It is not clear in the video if the woman was his mother, but she quickly embraced him in her arms.

The video, with more than 28,000 views, has garnered massive comments. YEN.com.gh shared some of the comments below:

Netizens react to video

@LordSimony asked:

''Who leaked ur childhood video.''

@Andezu2 commented:

''He must be sharing a bed with the parents.''

Talented Boys Show Off Energy-Filled Dance Moves

YEN.com.gh previously reported that three young boys became the center of attention during donations to children at The Potter's Village at Dodowa in the Greater Region of Ghana.

According to the blogger Sammykaymedia, Max International Ghana donated several items to the charity home.

In a video seen by YEN.com.gh on his Instagram page, the boys took turns in entertaining the kids and adults gathered at the occasion.

Man Steals Limelight with His Intense Dance Moves at Wedding Reception

Also, YEN.com.gh previously reported that there's always that one person who becomes the joy with their delightful presence and impressive dance moves at events, especially weddings.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh