A terrifying video of a fearless man playing with a huge king cobra in the middle of an untarred road is making the rounds on social media.

In the short clip spotted by YEN.com.gh, the man is seen playing with the giant reptile without any fear.

The 32-second long video shared on the Twitter account of @shannonsharpeee has raked in more the one million views and comments from netizens.

Photos of a man playing with a giant king cobra. Credit: @shannonsharpeee

Source: Twitter

More than 4,000 people have re-tweeted the footage and over 40,000 people have liked it as of the time of this publication.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments below:

Netizens react to video

@gatithegod asked:

''First: why is a cobra that long??? I’ve never seen one like that Second: the cameraman is fearless.''

@PkHoody replied:

''You do know that cameras are capable of zooming in and out?''

@TipsyCormier said:

''They easily could have milked it before filming started so it minimizes the chance he gets a bite with venom in it.''

@truckster5901 commented:

''Yeah, I do that before a date it really works for me.''

@blk1st1 said:

''Didn’t they have some Australian guy who got famous for playing these same games with deadly animals? Does anybody know how he’s doing these days?''

@Ishemarw commented:

''Bro, he swam over an animal he didn’t know was there and it stabbed him in the heart he wasn’t playing any games.''

@themasonius observed:

''Notice how it never Flared its hood? Cuz It’s a captive-bred animal that’s overfed. Prolly used to some handling when cleaning the enclosure. It’s too large. Probably defanged too. It’s a common practice to do that in the illegal animal trade. In the wild, this would be impossible.''

@kaiser_kostbar said:

''That cameraman gets mind, I go dey the next street zoom the camera. See the size of the snake bro.''

