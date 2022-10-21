A Ghanaian man has sadly been scammed by a group of men recently who were selling tomatoes by the roadside, and the video has got many talking since it surfaced.

The video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Instagram timeline of @pulseghana had the man picking from several buckets of tomatoes. The sellers proceeded to pour the tomatoes into a poly bag only to find that the bottom of the bucket had been filled with husk instead of tomatoes.

@pulseghana shared the post with the caption;

Wait...what??!

The post got many Ghanaians reacting. At the time of this publication, over 153,000 and 492 comments have been gathered.

Some of the comments have been highlighted below by YEN.com.gh;

@mercy_nadie commented:

tomato nso circle style come inside Eiiii Ghana

@be_wise_7 replied:

These boys erh.. smh. You are hustling instead of you doing it the right way see what you are doing. When you are caught there will be no business for you then u go back to square one. What if this man is someone who can help u get a connect or be of help to u in way? Now u blew it all and go back to life with no money and hardship then u will go back and blame family witches or government.. Sad!

@jerryjustice wrote:

See the way he moved that bucket away swiftly everyone want to outsmart the other in this country ‍♂️

From @blackchyna_xx:

and these are the same boys tapping their friend’s hotspot tweeting “Ghana is boiling” y’all are quenching the fire. This is no news, even petroleum station in gh do same……if ppl ykyk

@i_willsaidit said:

We are our own downfall, no accountability, do me I do you, eye for an eye, bring down others, complain all the time. Eii Ghana hmmm

The full video has been linked below;

Source: YEN.com.gh