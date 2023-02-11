A Ghanaian hunter called Yaw Sekyi has revealed that some of his kids behave like the animals he hunts

Yaw Sekyi said they like to climb trees, where they sometimes fall asleep and also walk like monkeys especially

Kofi TV and its crew were in Yaw Sekyi's house to witness some of the kids' behaviours in person and recorded the scenes

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Yaw Sekyi, a Ghanaian father and hunter has been left in a state of confusion following the birth of his last two children who tend to act like the animals he hunts on a daily basis.

Speaking to Kofi TV who was in the hunter's house with his crew to witness the sight for themselves, nothing was strange or suspicious about the pregnancies of the two children.

"It was a normal process as usual but when they were given birth to, we realized it was difficult for them to sit on their own or stand straight," he said.

Ghanaian Hunter Yaw Sekyi and child Photo credit: Kofi TV

Source: Youtube

Yaw Sekyi also revealed that the two boys like to climb and sleep in the trees, and they also walk with a slouch as well as throw their limbs in the air much like wild animals, especially monkeys do.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Comments from Ghanaians on Yaw Sekyi and his children

Below were some thoughts social media users expressed after watching the sad video.

Akorfa’s Channel said:

Maybe it's luck of vitamin k. Here in Europe, new born babies are given vitamin k the first few weeks to strengthen their bones. And extra vitamin D due to luck of sun.

Henry Elsie commented:

Okay enough of the comments and assessments… they have realized their mistakes and accepted all your concerns and comment… can we please now support them financially please.?God bless you all for your support

maame korsah indicated:

Hi Kofi TV, thanks for this video and for bringing back to memory our traditions and beliefs. However, I am quite concerned about the “picture caption” with a picture of one of the kids with a monkey face. I know that the picture goes with the storyline but for the sake of the children who are also humans despite their condition, a better image could have been used instead. I know you have a kind heart and will understand my concerns. Thank you.

Watch the video below:

People near La Beach Towers say they see folks walking without heads

In another mysterious story, La Beach Towers, a 17-story megastructure, was tragically abandoned after the passing of Hon. J.B. Danquah-Adu, one of its co-owners.

Six years after the tragic tragedy, the abandoned location is now a location where people have had experiences that seem like they could have come straight out of a horror film directed by the most skilled Hollywood stars.

A man who lives nearby hinted to the "truth" that a powerful spiritual force prevails over the region where the La Beach Towers were built in an interview with Kofi Adoma of Kofi TV.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh