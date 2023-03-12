Popular South African rapper, Costa Titch, has passed away at the age of 27 after suffering a seizure

In a video which surfaced online, the rapper best known for his hit song, Big Flexa, was seen performing energetically before collapsing on stage

Costa Titch’s passing is coming exactly a month after Fela In Versace rapper AKA was shot dead in South Africa

The South African entertainment industry mourns as yet another talented rapper bites the dust.

On Saturday, 12 March 2023, Costa Titch was performing at the Ultra music festival when he collapsed on stage and died.

Real name Costa Tsobanoglou, Costa was born in Nelspruit, Mpumalanga in 1995 and is known for big hits like Nkalakatha, Activate and most recently, Big Flexa.

The tragic news was confirmed by entertainment commentator Phil Mphela on Twitter and was followed by massive reactions on social media.

The video below captures the sad incident:

Fans react to death of Costa Titch

timzytim5:

"Noooooo omg he was just getting started "

just_kason_:

"His music literally just played in MTV base right now "

_deagram:

"Life can be hard to comprehend at times. It’s sad."

iam_omowummy:

"Medical checkup is really underrated "

sir_eltee:

"This is so sad. He died at a very young age. Rest in peace "

timsleyd_:

"Life is vanity one minute your here and next gone just like this . Let's be thankful everyday for this breath we have ooooooo RIP."

Costa Titch dead one month after AKA's passing

In February, South African rapper AKA died following a shooting incident on Florida Road in Durban.

Police in Durban confirmed that the rapper was gunned down with his bodyguard outside a popular restaurant.

Reports in the media suggest that unknown gunmen shot the rapper in a drive-by shooting.

According to TimesLIVE, emergency responders at the scene said the rapper was already dead when they arrived around 10 pm on Friday.

The bodyguard also believed to be in his 30s reportedly died a few minutes later.

