A TikTok video of a beautiful shop that was built using a container and painted in white and blue has got many people's attention

To show that comfort was factored in during the building process, a wall fan was installed to reduce heat in the container

Slabs were affixed to both the interior and exterior to serve as tables for goods and other things that cannot be placed on the floor

A video of a shop fashioned out of a 10-foot container has stirred massive reactions as many people praised its beauty.

The structure looked as if it was all woodwork. White and blue colours were perfectly combined to achieve an exotic look. A man, @nickmediagh, who built it, said it was tailored for business owners.

Beautiful container shop

As it is popular with most container shops, big windows are in front and on both sides of the structure.

Inside the container is a wall fan to enhance ventilation and a washing hand basin for hygiene.

Watch the video below:

At the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 190 comments with more than 5,000 likes.

Many people who watched the video said they wanted one.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below:

@graceasare656 asked:

"Please can you do it like salon?"

@christopherappiah61 said:

"Wow outstanding work."

@Ricky Tricky said:

"Want a similar thing how much will it cost me bro."

@Blessed Ones377 said:

"Very good work."

@Princessk asked:

"How much for exactly this?"

@Abrantie Gomez said:

"I really love container housing."

@Ganobipromax said:

"Having a fixed price can help pls attach them to it so we know our budget."

@King_Kenya:

"Try make one on wheels."

@Naa said:

"I don’t really like DM for price then later you realize you can’t afford it ….you get pushed to start making a tangible exit excuse."

@Zee baeb:heart said:

"Simple just take a screenshot and show it to someone serious who can make you some."

@Ayaakanaam said:

"Hope it's not too expensive coz I need it for my juice bar."

@Christian said:

"I like the fact that you didn't paint it red gold green. It looks smart what material did u use."

