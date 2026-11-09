Prominent businessman Wicknell Chivayo died on September 30, 2026, in a helicopter crash in Marondera alongside his wife

Several opposition and ZANU-PF politicians also passed away in 2026, including former Deputy Prime Minister Thokozani Khupe

Some of the deceased were accorded national hero status and buried at Zimbabwe's National Heroes Acre in Harare

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Zimbabwe lost several prominent figures in 2026, including businessman Wicknell Chivayo and influential politicians who played significant roles in the country's political and public affairs.

Wicknell Chivayo and 6 notable Zimbabwean political figures who died in 2026. Image credit: Wicknell Chivayo, Zimbabwe Trends

Source: Facebook

Their deaths attracted attention across the country, with tributes pouring in from political leaders, colleagues and members of the public.

From former government officials and opposition leaders to liberation war veterans and parliamentarians, these personalities left behind different legacies.

Here are seven notable Zimbabwean figures whose deaths made headlines in 2026.

Wicknell Chivayo

Zimbabwean businessman Wicknell Chivayo dies in a helicopter crash. Image credit: Wicknell Chivayo

Source: Facebook

Wicknell Chivayo, a prominent Zimbabwean businessman and philanthropist, died on September 30, 2026, aged 43.

He was among five people who lost their lives when a helicopter crashed in Marondera while travelling from Gandami in Chikomba to Harare.

His wife, Lucy Muteke, was also among the victims.

Chivayo was widely known for his close relationship with President Emmerson Mnangagwa, lavish lifestyle and generous gifts to celebrities and public figures.

Thokozani Khupe

Zimbabwe's prominent opposition politicians Thokozani Khupe reportedly died on May 28, 2026. Image credit: Zimbabwe Trends

Source: Facebook

Thokozani Khupe, one of Zimbabwe's prominent opposition politicians, reportedly died on May 28, 2026, aged 62, after battling cancer.

She served as Deputy Prime Minister between 2009 and 2013 during the country's Government of National Unity under the late Morgan Tsvangirai.

She also held senior positions in the Movement for Democratic Change and became one of Zimbabwe's most recognisable female political figures.

Farai Msikavanhu

Farai Msikavanhu, ZANU-PF Central Committee member and former Chiredzi West legislator, dies at 64. Image credit: Farai Msikavanhu

Source: Facebook

Farai Msikavanhu, a ZANU-PF Central Committee member and former Chiredzi West legislator, died on January 14, 2026, aged 64.

He passed away in Harare following suspected complications after undergoing throat surgery the previous year.

He represented Chiredzi West in Parliament from 2018 to 2023 and was also a prominent sugar cane farmer.

Victor Matemadanda

Liberation War veteran Victor Matemadanda dies on June 20, 2026. Image credit: Zimbabwe Chronicles

Source: Facebook

Victor Matemadanda died on June 20, 2026, at Parirenyatwa Hospital in Harare.

He was a liberation war veteran, former legislator, ZANU-PF political commissar and diplomat.

He served as Zimbabwe's ambassador to Mozambique and Eswatini and previously held the position of Deputy Minister of Defence and War Veterans Affairs.

He was later buried at the National Heroes Acre.

Cosmas Chiringa

Veteran of Zimbabwe's liberation struggle and Permanent Secretary for Harare Provincial Affairs and Devolution, Cosmas Chiringa, dies on March 9, 2026, aged 67. Image credit: Cosmas Chiringa

Source: Facebook

Cosmas Chiringa, a veteran of Zimbabwe's liberation struggle and Permanent Secretary for Harare Provincial Affairs and Devolution, died on March 9, 2026, aged 67.

He passed away at West End Hospital in Harare after suffering heart failure. President Emmerson Mnangagwa subsequently conferred national hero status on him in recognition of his contribution to the country.

Edward Raradza

Edward Raradza, ZANU-PF Central Committee member and former Muzarabani South MP, died on September 4, 2026, aged 79. Image credit: Crime Watch Kim

Source: Facebook

Edward Raradza, a ZANU-PF Central Committee member and former Muzarabani South MP, died on September 4, 2026, aged 79.

He was also a prominent farmer and businessman who made history as the first black Zimbabwean to establish and own a coal mine.

He was declared a national hero and buried at the National Heroes Acre in Harare.

Munyaradzi Kereke

Munyaradzi Kereke, former Bikita West legislator and economist, died on October 6, 2026, aged 54. Image credit: Munyaradzi Kereke

Source: Facebook

Munyaradzi Kereke, a former Bikita West legislator and economist, died on October 6, 2026, aged 54.

He passed away at Avenues Clinic in Harare after suffering a stroke. Kereke entered Parliament after winning the Bikita West constituency in the 2013 elections on the ZANU-PF ticket.

He previously served as a senior adviser to former Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe Governor Gideon Gono.

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Source: YEN.com.gh