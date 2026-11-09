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Wicknell Chivayo and 6 Notable Zimbabwean Political Figures Who Died in 2026
Africa

Wicknell Chivayo and 6 Notable Zimbabwean Political Figures Who Died in 2026

by  Grace Asare
3 min read
  • Prominent businessman Wicknell Chivayo died on September 30, 2026, in a helicopter crash in Marondera alongside his wife
  • Several opposition and ZANU-PF politicians also passed away in 2026, including former Deputy Prime Minister Thokozani Khupe
  • Some of the deceased were accorded national hero status and buried at Zimbabwe's National Heroes Acre in Harare

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Zimbabwe lost several prominent figures in 2026, including businessman Wicknell Chivayo and influential politicians who played significant roles in the country's political and public affairs.

Zimbabwe notable deaths 2026, Wicknell Chivayo helicopter crash, Thokozani Khupe death, Zimbabwe politicians who died in 2026, Zimbabwe businessman Wicknell Chivayo, Zimbabwe National Heroes Acre
Wicknell Chivayo and 6 notable Zimbabwean political figures who died in 2026. Image credit: Wicknell Chivayo, Zimbabwe Trends
Source: Facebook

Their deaths attracted attention across the country, with tributes pouring in from political leaders, colleagues and members of the public.

From former government officials and opposition leaders to liberation war veterans and parliamentarians, these personalities left behind different legacies.

Here are seven notable Zimbabwean figures whose deaths made headlines in 2026.

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Wicknell Chivayo

Zimbabwe notable deaths 2026, Wicknell Chivayo helicopter crash, Thokozani Khupe death, Zimbabwe politicians who died in 2026, Zimbabwe businessman Wicknell Chivayo, Zimbabwe National Heroes Acre
Zimbabwean businessman Wicknell Chivayo dies in a helicopter crash. Image credit: Wicknell Chivayo
Source: Facebook

Wicknell Chivayo, a prominent Zimbabwean businessman and philanthropist, died on September 30, 2026, aged 43.

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He was among five people who lost their lives when a helicopter crashed in Marondera while travelling from Gandami in Chikomba to Harare.

His wife, Lucy Muteke, was also among the victims.

Chivayo was widely known for his close relationship with President Emmerson Mnangagwa, lavish lifestyle and generous gifts to celebrities and public figures.

Thokozani Khupe

Zimbabwe notable deaths 2026, Wicknell Chivayo helicopter crash, Thokozani Khupe death, Zimbabwe politicians who died in 2026, Zimbabwe businessman Wicknell Chivayo, Zimbabwe National Heroes Acre
Zimbabwe's prominent opposition politicians Thokozani Khupe reportedly died on May 28, 2026. Image credit: Zimbabwe Trends
Source: Facebook

Thokozani Khupe, one of Zimbabwe's prominent opposition politicians, reportedly died on May 28, 2026, aged 62, after battling cancer.

She served as Deputy Prime Minister between 2009 and 2013 during the country's Government of National Unity under the late Morgan Tsvangirai.

She also held senior positions in the Movement for Democratic Change and became one of Zimbabwe's most recognisable female political figures.

Farai Msikavanhu

Zimbabwe notable deaths 2026, Wicknell Chivayo helicopter crash, Thokozani Khupe death, Zimbabwe politicians who died in 2026, Zimbabwe businessman Wicknell Chivayo, Zimbabwe National Heroes Acre
Farai Msikavanhu, ZANU-PF Central Committee member and former Chiredzi West legislator, dies at 64. Image credit: Farai Msikavanhu
Source: Facebook

Farai Msikavanhu, a ZANU-PF Central Committee member and former Chiredzi West legislator, died on January 14, 2026, aged 64.

He passed away in Harare following suspected complications after undergoing throat surgery the previous year.

He represented Chiredzi West in Parliament from 2018 to 2023 and was also a prominent sugar cane farmer.

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Victor Matemadanda

Zimbabwe notable deaths 2026, Wicknell Chivayo helicopter crash, Thokozani Khupe death, Zimbabwe politicians who died in 2026, Zimbabwe businessman Wicknell Chivayo, Zimbabwe National Heroes Acre
Liberation War veteran Victor Matemadanda dies on June 20, 2026. Image credit: Zimbabwe Chronicles
Source: Facebook

Victor Matemadanda died on June 20, 2026, at Parirenyatwa Hospital in Harare.

He was a liberation war veteran, former legislator, ZANU-PF political commissar and diplomat.

He served as Zimbabwe's ambassador to Mozambique and Eswatini and previously held the position of Deputy Minister of Defence and War Veterans Affairs.

He was later buried at the National Heroes Acre.

Cosmas Chiringa

Zimbabwe notable deaths 2026, Wicknell Chivayo helicopter crash, Thokozani Khupe death, Zimbabwe politicians who died in 2026, Zimbabwe businessman Wicknell Chivayo, Zimbabwe National Heroes Acre
Veteran of Zimbabwe's liberation struggle and Permanent Secretary for Harare Provincial Affairs and Devolution, Cosmas Chiringa, dies on March 9, 2026, aged 67. Image credit: Cosmas Chiringa
Source: Facebook

Cosmas Chiringa, a veteran of Zimbabwe's liberation struggle and Permanent Secretary for Harare Provincial Affairs and Devolution, died on March 9, 2026, aged 67.

He passed away at West End Hospital in Harare after suffering heart failure. President Emmerson Mnangagwa subsequently conferred national hero status on him in recognition of his contribution to the country.

Edward Raradza

Zimbabwe notable deaths 2026, Wicknell Chivayo helicopter crash, Thokozani Khupe death, Zimbabwe politicians who died in 2026, Zimbabwe businessman Wicknell Chivayo, Zimbabwe National Heroes Acre
Edward Raradza, ZANU-PF Central Committee member and former Muzarabani South MP, died on September 4, 2026, aged 79. Image credit: Crime Watch Kim
Source: Facebook

Edward Raradza, a ZANU-PF Central Committee member and former Muzarabani South MP, died on September 4, 2026, aged 79.

He was also a prominent farmer and businessman who made history as the first black Zimbabwean to establish and own a coal mine.

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He was declared a national hero and buried at the National Heroes Acre in Harare.

Munyaradzi Kereke

Zimbabwe notable deaths 2026, Wicknell Chivayo helicopter crash, Thokozani Khupe death, Zimbabwe politicians who died in 2026, Zimbabwe businessman Wicknell Chivayo, Zimbabwe National Heroes Acre
Munyaradzi Kereke, former Bikita West legislator and economist, died on October 6, 2026, aged 54. Image credit: Munyaradzi Kereke
Source: Facebook

Munyaradzi Kereke, a former Bikita West legislator and economist, died on October 6, 2026, aged 54.

He passed away at Avenues Clinic in Harare after suffering a stroke. Kereke entered Parliament after winning the Bikita West constituency in the 2013 elections on the ZANU-PF ticket.

He previously served as a senior adviser to former Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe Governor Gideon Gono.

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Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
Grace Asare avatar

Grace Asare (Entertainment Editor) Grace Appiah Asare is an Entertainment Editor at YEN.com.gh. She holds a bachelor’s degree. She has more than five years of experience as a journalist and has worked with Scooper News and Opera News, where she produced engaging news content focusing on entertainment and politics. Grace also offered volunteer services at Tales of Africa, where she produced several articles highlighting African talents. She joined yen.com.gh in 2026. Contact: grace.asare@yen.com.gh

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