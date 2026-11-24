The Police Special Fraud Unit raided an alleged Yahoo (internet fraudsters) academy in Abeokuta, Ogun State, arresting 11 suspected internet fraudsters

Officers recovered charms, blood-stained items and suspected human remains from the apartment used as a cybercrime base

The suspects allegedly ran an organised fraud network called 'Hustle Kingdom,' with their alleged leader still at large

Eleven suspected internet fraudsters have been arrested following a raid on an alleged Yahoo (internet fraudsters) academy in Abeokuta, Ogun State, where officers uncovered charms, blood-stained items and suspected human remains.

Police bust an alleged internet fraudsters academy and arrest 11 suspects in a major security raid. Photo source: @instablog9ja

Source: Instagram

The Police Special Fraud Unit carried out the operation at House 10, Second Hill Estate, Oloke-Meji, Onikolobo, acting on intelligence gathered by its detectives.

Beyond the disturbing ritual items, officers also seized 11 iPhones, three Samsung phones, eight laptops and a 2014 Lexus RX 350.

Hustle Kingdom: Inside the alleged fraud network

According to a statement released on Monday by unit spokesperson DSP Ovie Ewhubare, the suspects allegedly ran a coordinated cybercrime operation called "Hustle Kingdom", using the apartment as their central base.

Investigators say the alleged internet fraudsters exploited the identities and personal details of foreign nationals to defraud victims online.

Those arrested were named Adedolapo Samuel, 25; Timothy Babatunde, 27; Ibrahim Sholete, 30; Torioza Oluwatosin, 30; Yusuf Alabi, 30; Adeyemi Seyi, 32; Tobiloba Oguntoyinbo, 32; Taiwo Mathew, 23; Shoyombo Ayomide, 24; Abayomi Rahmon, 32; and Abolaji Tunji, 28.

Punch Metro reported that the alleged ringleader, Goriola Oluwaseun Olanrewaju, widely known as "Update", remains at large.

The police alleged that he rented the property in 2021 and subsequently recruited young men into the network.

Investigations ongoing as Commissioner weighs in

Commissioner of Police Eloho Okpoziakpo praised the operation and confirmed that investigations are continuing to trace the proceeds of the alleged crimes.

He also indicated that authorities would look into whether the property owners adequately verified and monitored the people renting from them.

The news was shared on Instagram by Instablog9ja on Tuesday, November 24, 2026, drawing a wave of responses from Nigerians online.

The Instagram post announcing the arrest of the 11 suspected fraudsters is below:

Nigerians react to suspected internet fraudsters' arrest

YEN.com.gh compiled social media reactions below:

jewellery_by_bodyheavens said:

"Always Ogun state, but if we talk now teeth go full our body 😢😢😢."

tosin_clothing_events said:

"Yahoo academy? Abi nah me no sabi English well 😧 energy wey una supposed use learn better work."

ishow027 said:

"December is fast approaching... May God be with all of us🙏🙏."

Alleged internet fraudster arrested at Boston airport

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about Adetunji Abudu, who was arrested at Boston’s Logan Airport after seven years as a fugitive and the federal indictment alleging he was part of a multimillion-dollar money-laundering conspiracy.

Abudu fled to Nigeria after the FBI searched his home in 2019 but was detained when he tried to return to the US from Istanbul.

The case alleged that scammers targeted elderly Americans through romance scams, fake sweepstakes and other schemes.

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Source: YEN.com.gh