South Africa published six requirements that every foreign visitor must satisfy before entering the country

The checklist covers travel documents, funds, and a health certificate that many travellers tend to overlook

South Africa also operates an eVisa portal where eligible travellers can apply for a visa online

South Africa has released a checklist of six conditions that foreign nationals must fulfil before they can enter the country, covering everything from travel paperwork to proof of vaccination.

Foreigners must meet these requirements to visit South Africa. Photo credit: AJ_Watt/ Getty Images, Forbes Africa.

Source: Getty Images

The requirements were published through South Africa's official eVisa portal, which the government describes as an easy, efficient, and secure platform for processing visa applications. The portal also includes a frequently asked questions section to assist prospective visitors through the process.

What foreigners need before travelling to South Africa

Every visitor must carry a valid passport or an accepted travel document that remains valid for the entire duration of their stay. The document must also contain at least one blank page set aside exclusively for endorsements by immigration officers at the port of entry.

Depending on the traveller's nationality, a valid visa may be compulsory before departure. Beyond documentation, visitors must demonstrate that they have sufficient personal funds to cover their daily living costs while in South Africa, without depending on support from local contacts or institutions.

A return or onward travel ticket is equally mandatory, as it serves as evidence that the visitor plans to leave the country within the authorised period.

The sixth condition is the one most travellers are likely to miss. Anyone whose journey originates in, or passes through, a country within the yellow fever belt of Africa or South America must present a valid yellow fever vaccination certificate upon arrival. The yellow fever belt spans several countries across sub-Saharan Africa and certain parts of South America where the disease remains a recognised public health risk.

How to apply for a South African visa

Foreign nationals who require a visa can complete their application through the South African eVisa system online. The portal advises applicants to review the full visa application guidelines to identify the correct visa category for their purpose of travel and to gather all necessary supporting documents before submitting.

Travellers are encouraged to begin the process well ahead of their intended departure date. This is especially important for those who still need to obtain a yellow fever vaccination and the accompanying international certificate, as securing both through an approved medical facility can take considerable time.

South Africa announces how cost of citizenship

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that South Africa had published its updated 2026 fee schedule covering citizenship, visas, and immigration services.

The tariffs were gazetted under gazette 55209 on August 17, 2026, giving foreign nationals a clear breakdown of costs

Business and work visas carry significantly higher fees than standard visitor or study visas under the new schedule

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh