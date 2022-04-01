A kind young man, Brian Arya, has put smiles on tens of people's faces with his #FreeHomeForU campaign

The man uses the programme which started in 2020 during the pandemic to pay for hotel accommodation for people who really need it but cannot afford the service

Brian revealed that people who have benefited so far are those who just want a safe space away from their daily life troubles

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

A young man who is also a TikToker, Brian Arya, has made news for helping homeless people with shelter.

Narrating his life story, he said while he was still struggling to make ends meet, he used to work for motels in New Jersey, People reports.

The man uses his money to make homeless people smile. Photo source: TikTok/@Itmotel

Source: UGC

How it started

As a way to kill time while he was working night shifts in a motel in 2019, he decided to start a TikTok page called @Itmotel. On the account, he shares hilarious encounters with guests.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

During the pandemic, the man’s TikTok blew up when he told his thousands of followers that there are rooms available to stay for anyone who does not have a place to go or wanted to isolate.

Since then, his #FreeRoomForU has helped about 100 people who do not have a place to go due to things like a job loss or quit notice.

Concerning those who check into the free rooms, he said:

“Sometimes they come just to kind of get away from really bad situations. Maybe a domestic situation and kind of hiding from that person...”

Not rich but still helping people

Despite the fact that the TikToker is not rich, he tries as best as he can to settle the bills of those who cannot afford to pay for the hotel rooms.

Some of his followers have since donated towards his cause in food, clothes and other items. Despite the huge demand that being a philanthropist comes with, Brian still wants to fulfil his long-term dream of becoming an actor.

Hassan Ayariga Says Car Kojo Jones Used For His Wedding Belongs To Him; Video Drops

Meanwhile, Ghanaian accountant, entrepreneur and politician, Hassan Ayariga, has opened up his plush collection of cars to the general public.

The founder of the All People's Congress political party was speaking in an interview with Kofi TV's Kofi Adoma Nwanwani when he spoke about his cars.

The wealthy politician opened up his garage and showed a very familiar car - Cadillac 1948 Roaster - which was featured over the weekend at a plush wedding.

Source: YEN.com.gh