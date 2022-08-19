Europe's largest nuclear plant, Zaporizhzhia in southern Ukraine, is under threat as military activity continues

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres believes that any damage to the nuclear plant would be “suicide”

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky wants the plant demilitarised and criticised Russia’s “deliberate” attacks on it

ZAPORIZHZHIA - Disaster is looming around the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in southern Ukraine as military activity continues around the area. Despite calls for Russia to demilitarise the area, officials are convinced it would make the plant more vulnerable.

Ukraine’s forces are practising emergency drills in the event of a nuclear disaster in Zaporizhzhia. Image: Dimitar Dilkoff

Zaporizhzhia is Europe’s largest nuclear plant and has allegedly been under Russian control since early this year. United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres told the BBC that any damage to the nuclear plant would be “suicide”.

He met with Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky and Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Thursday, 18 August. Zelensky urged the UN to ensure the plant is demilitarised and criticised Russia’s “deliberate” attacks on it.

However, Russia has accused Ukraine of “nuclear blackmail” and escalating tensions in the area. According to Forbes, officials have warned of a possible Chernobyl-like catastrophe at the plant. Ukraine’s forces are also practising emergency drills in preparation for a disaster.

Social media users react to the military activity:

@Jimbob59828801 said:

“Russians planning false flag operation at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. Only a criminal regime would use radiation to play roulette with people’s lives. Russian roulette. Russia: criminal state.”

@Devashokdev commented:

“Russia should withdraw immediately its soldiers from Zaporizhzhia.”

