Former finance minister, Kwabena Duffuor, has advised Ghanaians to vote for a business person as president

He said the country's economic and social problems were leadership problems, hence the admonishing of voters to consider a business person who is better at leadership

The renowned businessman told a current affairs programme that it was false that the country's current economic challenges have been caused by the Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 pandemic

Former Bank of Ghana Governor Dr Kwabena Duffuor has urged Ghanaians to consider a business person as president because Ghana’s economic problem is a leadership problem.

Speaking on Upfront, a current affairs programme on Joy News, the businessman urged Ghanaians to vote for a business person for a change.

“We have had lawyers as Presidents. Kuffuor was a lawyer, Professor Mills was a lawyer, Akufo Addo is a lawyer, Mahama is a communications expert, why don’t we try a business man?” he quizzed.

Dr Kwabena Duffuor is former BoG Governor.

Ghana’s Economic Problem Not Caused by Russia-Ukraine War

He dismissed the government’s oft-cited assertion that the current economic challenges and steep fall of the Ghana cedi are due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine war.

He said Ghana’s economic problems boil down to poor leadership.

“Fifteen African countries have registered single digit inflation during this same period including Togo, Ivory Coast, Morocco, Kenya, Uganda and so on. These countries didn’t jump over Covid-19 or Russia-Ukraine war. We are doing something wrong in Ghana,” he said.

He advised the current government to stop spending a chunk of its revenue, borrowings and grants on consumption expenditure.

He urged the government to invest more in capital expenditure to generate jobs and increase government revenue.

Last year, the former finance minister confirmed his interest in becoming the president of Ghana on the National Democratic Congress (NDC) ticket.

He said he would gladly accept the challenge to lead the NDC as the presidential candidate for the 2024 general election.

KKD Slams Ofori-Atta’s Databank For Making Money At Expense Of Ghana’s Huge Debts As Transaction Advisor

YEN.com.gh has reported in a separate story that renowned MC and media personality Kwasi Kyei Darkwah (KKD) has slammed Databank, a company affiliated with the current finance minister, for benefitting from Ghana's debt woes.

In an emotional rant on state-owned GTV's breakfast show on Wednesday, August 17, 2022, the legendary radio and TV host suggested it was heartbreaking for what was a clear conflict of interest to be accepted as the norm.

"As Ghana gets poorer, the minister of finance’s company or former company, gets richer. Is this what we want to continue in this country?

"Do we want to elect people into office, give them their pay and their perks, and then allow them and their friends and their companies or their former companies to be the very beneficiaries of the woes of our country?" he quizzed in a video that has since gone viral.

