Twitter user @Nuello_ shared a picture of a black Japanese man, which caused an online stir as many confessed that they had never seen a black Asian

The black Japanese, Zion Suzuki, is a goalkeeper for the Japanese national team who represents the country at the ongoing World Cup tournament in Qatar

Several netizens were amazed to see a black Japanese for the first time and took to the comments to share their thoughts

Many internet users don't know what to make of a photo shared online by Twitter user @Nuello_, which showed a black Japanese football player. Netizens learned that the Japanese player, Zion Suzuki, has a Japanese father and Ghanaian mother, hence his dark complexion.

Many react to seeing a black Japanese for the first time. Photo credit: @SMadeforu and Hiroki Watanabe

Zion Suzuki's photo elicited several social media reactions, with many posting photos of other black Asians to prove that the Japanese footballer is not so unique. Others confessed that it was the first time they saw a black Asian and were thankful for experiencing the once-in-a-lifetime event.

Many react to the photo of a black-Asian football player

YEN.com.gh compiles some reactions from netizens below.

@StillABK said:

A Japanese of Ghanaian descent born in America. The existence of this guy alone should solve racism.

@thenoblet remarked:

I find it really worrying that many of us Africans do not know that we are truly the indigenes of this planet. Our ancestors have been everywhere; Australia, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, you name it.

@marvesammie added:

Born in the US, to a Japanese father, by a Ghanaian mother…3 continents in one man. He should just go to school in the UK…Then he will be nicknamed UN.

@GVH_SAPWALA commented:

The black gene is powerful.

