Former traditional ruler at the Asante Mampong paramountcy, Nana Timothy Aye Kusi, was the first Black person to enroll at Centre College

The tertiary institution, which is located at Kentucky in the United States, is a private liberal arts undergraduate college

Nana Timothy Aye Kusi, a respected Ghanaian traditional icon, was the very first person of African descent who was enrolled at Center College, which is located in the United States of America.

As a report by the school's official website indicates, Kusi received his B.A. in economics/business administration from Centre in 1965, followed by his M.B.A. from Atlanta University in 1967.

Centre College is a private liberal arts undergraduate college with an enrollment of approximately 1,400 students in Danville, Kentucky in the U.S.

Source: UGC

Centre was founded by Presbyterian leaders, and it maintains a loose affiliation with the Presbyterian Church.

After making history at Centre College, Nana Timothy Aye Kusi came back to Ghana to serve as the Divisional Traditional Chief of Apaah, within the Asante Mampong paramountcy of the Asante Confederacy/Kingdom in Ghana but abdicated that seat in 2016.

In 2019, and during the 200th anniversary of the school, the Ghanaian was recalled and honored by the school.

