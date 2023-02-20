A second earthquake hit along the border of Turkey and Syria two weeks after an earlier, more massive one

The second one that hit on Monday, February 20, 2023, measures 6.8 the Richter scale and it occurred around 17:04 GMT

The first earthquake on February 6, 2023, measured 7.8 on the Richter scale and has so far claimed close to 47,000 lives

Another earthquake hit Turkey and Syria on Monday, February 20, 2023, exactly two weeks after a massive one that has already claimed over 40,000 lives.

The latest earthquake measures 6.4 on the Richter scale and hit around 8:04 pm local time or 17:04 GMT. According to Al Jazeera, the earthquake struck the Turkey-Syria border region, the same location a magnitude 7.8 earthquake hit only a fortnight ago.

"Aftershocks centred in Turkey’s Hatay province were shallow meaning they pose serious danger to those in the quake zone," Al Jazeera explained.

Search and rescue teams are seen in operation in front of the wreckage following the first earthquake. Source: Getty Images.

Reports say several minutes after the magnitude 6.8 earthquake on Monday evening, another one that measures 5.8 on the Richter scale shook the region. That one was centred in Hatay’s Samandag district.

According to the Guardian, the mayor of Hatay, Lütfü Savaş, has said the second earthquake has caused even more destruction.

“Some buildings were destroyed, there are some who are trapped under the rubble,” he told the media.

At least eight people in a large government hospital in the city of İskenderun in the north of Hatay province have been injured.

It's a melee in Hatay and other affected provinces as rescue workers run around to see if people need help in the already devastated towns.

Over 40,000 dead in the magnitude 7.8 earthquake that hit Turkey and Syria

According to official figures, the death toll from the 7.8 magnitude earthquake that struck Turkey and Syria two weeks ago has reached 46,957 in total.

Turkey suffered the highest number of casualties with 41,156, while 5,801 perished in Syria.

Thousands more have been rendered homeless.

Christian Atsu dead in Turkey earthquake

YEN.com.gh reported in a previous story that former Newcastle United and Chelsea winger, Christian Atsu died in the devastating earthquake that occurred on February 6, 2023.

Atsu's body was recovered from the rubble in an unfortunate development on the morning of February 18, 2023.

Before his demise was caused by the disaster, Christian Atsu enjoyed beautiful successes in his career.

