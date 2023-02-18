Former Newcastle United and Chelsea winger, Christian Atsu has been reported dead following the devastating earthquake that occurred on February 6, 2023

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

As YEN.com.gh reported, Atsu's body was recovered from the rubble in an unfortunate development on the morning of February 18, 2023.

Before his demise was caused by the sad Turkey-Syria disaster, Christian Atsu enjoyed beautiful successes in his career. Six of the biggest highlights have been compiled by YEN.com.gh.

Christian Atsu before the earthquake Photo credit

Source: Getty Images

1. Christian Atsu won EFL Championship 2016/2017

In 2016/2017, after just one season in the Championship, Newcastle United won the title and was given a promotion to the Premier League.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Ghana's deceased Black Stars winger, Christian Atsu, was part of the team that made that possible and it's one of his biggest victories.

2. Player of the tournament at AFCON 2015 was Christian Atsu

The philanthropic Ghanaian player Christian Atsu put up a very exciting performance when he played for the Black Stars in the 2015 African Cup of Nations.

In the same year he picked the title, Ghana finished second behind Cote D'Ivoire in the tightly-fought finals.

3. Christian Atsu was part of the team of the tournament in 2015 and 2017 AFCONs

In 2022, Ghana was eliminated bottom of their group at AFCON. However, a few years earlier, Ghana enjoyed major successes as the same competition due to the contributions of the likes of Christian Atsu.

He helped the country to become the team of the tournament in both 2015 and 2017.

4. Christian Atsu won the goal of the tournament at AFCON 2015

The same year Christian Atsu was crowned the player of the tournament, he finished the competition as the player to have scored the most amazing goal.

His contribution was clearly highly instrumental in sending Ghana to the finals in that competition.

5. Christian Atsu was named Vitesse Player of the Year in 2013/2014

10 years ago, Christian Atsu was in top form. At just 22 years old, he was voted as the player of the year by fans of SBV Vitesse, the club he was playing for at the time.

It was the beginning of many good things to come for the Black Stars winger.

6. Christian Atsu was a Primeira Liga Winner in 2012/2013

In the 2012/2013 season, the late Black Stars winger who lost his life during the disaster in Turkey, helped his club to lift the title as the Primeira Liga Winners.

He will surely be remembered as one of the greatest players who did their bid for Ghana's national team.

Christian Atsu's body dispatched to Ghana

In a new development, Christian Atsu who had his mortal remains discovered on February 18, 2023, has been sent to Accra.

According to a statement from Atsu's club, Hatayspor, this is the case. According to the message posted on Twitter, the player's body was en route to Heaven.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh