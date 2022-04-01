David and Victoria Beckham were left shaken after their London home was invaded by a masked bugler who got away with goods worth millions

The masked thief gained access to the famous couple's mansion through the window of a spare bedroom while Victoria, David, and Harper were sleeping

According to reports, the former England soccer team captain and his family have decided to move to the United States following the traumatic event

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Retired soccer icon David Beckham and his wife Victoria were left shaken after a masked burglar gained access to their multi-million Rand mansion in London.

According to various reports, the couple was sleeping at home with their 10-year-old daughter Harper when the thief entered the house via a spare bedroom window.

David & Victoria Beckham relocated their family to Miami after getting robbed in London. Image: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Mail Online reports that the bugler got away with designer valuables worth millions of Rands. The publication adds that both David and Victoria were unaware that their mansion had been ransacked until their son Cruz alerted them.

Police have been scouring the neighbourhood for CCTV camera footage to help them catch the criminal, The South African reports.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

Geo TV has however revealed that the famous couple moved their entire family to their posh penthouse in the US following the traumatic incident. Hello Magazine also reported that the couple decided to move because they are scared that the burglar might return and physically harm them.

Sylvester Stallone shows Bruce Willis support after news broke that he’s battling a brain disease

South Africa's number one news site, Briefly News, previously reported that Hollywood superstar Sylvester Stallone has taken to social media to show love to legendary actor Bruce Willis. The Last Boy Scout star has been reportedly diagnosed with aphasia - a brain disease.

Sylvester, popularly known for his role as Rambo, shared that he's praying for his The Expendables co-star in a picture tribute he posted on his timeline.

Rambo took to Instagram after the news of Bruce's battle with the brain disease broke and shared a slideshow of snaps showing their long-term friendship. According to The South African, the veteran thespian shared that they go back a long way with Bruce.

Source: YEN.com.gh