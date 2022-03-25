Sister Derby and her lover David never cease to make others jealous with the couple goals photos and videos

The duo have been spotted in a new video enjoying each other's company as they stepped into an elevator in a plush building

The love chemistry between the singer and businessman appears to have peaked ever since they announced their relationship months ago

Award-winning Ghanaian musician Deborah Vanessa Owusu-Bonsu famed as Sister Derby, has been spotted having fun with her handsome lover known only as David.

In a new video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, the Kakalika Love singer and her man were seen spending quality time together inside an elevator.

The duo was with a third person who played the role of a cameraman and was tasked to film the romantic moments of Sister Derby and David.

Sister Derby spotted a lemon-green hairstyle as David wore a white t-shirt.

The duo was seen putting their arms around each other as they ended up locking lips and hugging while their cameraman busily filmed the loved-up moment.

Sister Derby and David Give Bae Goals While On Raod Trip

Earlier, an excerpt from a video showing the couple beaming with smiles as they sat in a car en route to a baecation popped up.

Sister Derby appeared the bubblier of the two as she beamed with smiles and got the young man to goof around.

The Kanzo hitmaker was seen dressed her best as usual as she went on what looked like a Safari ride with the love of her life.

Sister Derby's bae, David Aboamah, is reported to hail from the Northern region but lives in Accra.

He is described as a self-employed entrepreneur whose work has a lot to do with online business and transactions.

Sister Derby announced that she was dating again after she was spotted in a lip-lock with the young man on a trip to Zanzibar.

