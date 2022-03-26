PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

A lot of Ghanaians wanted more than a goalless draw during the World Cup play-off against Nigeria at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi, but other exciting parts to the match are preventing many from getting sad.

One of such was a video that was shared on the Twitter handle @teletubby__ in which a young man was seen crying and eating at the same time when the match was just about to close.

All attempts by an onlooker to calm the gentleman down failed but at the end of the footage, his face went from looking emotional to serious when someone was heard suggesting that his food should be taken away from him.

What Ghanaians are saying

The video has since been cracking ribs online.

Below were some comments from Ghanaians.

@GhKake said:

This and many more reasons why comedians don’t have money. 98% of the population are comedians

@Rocky_Emi indicated:

He said he should try and eat his food, that there is a return leg on Tuesday, that all hope is not lost

@RealNanaP stated:

If you don’t go to the red stands, then u didn’t go to Baba Yara. Everything some dey

